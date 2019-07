BIRDSEYE, Utah County — Search crews responded to a section of U.S. 89 on Friday evening after a flash flood left rock and mud covering the road.

As of 6:30 p.m., it was unknown whether any people were caught in the flood, Utah Highway Patrol said.

The highway was closed in both directions for about three miles, north of Birdseye.

The flood left over 2 feet of rock and mud covering the road in some spots, Utah Highway Patrol said, and there was still some water flowing over the road.