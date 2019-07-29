I read the Deseret News article: "New approval rating for Gov. Gary Herbert as he welcomes nation's governors to Salt Lake City" (July 22 issue). I'm glad nearly half of Utah voters approve of the job Gov. Herbert is doing in his last term as governor.

I, myself, have spoken to Gov. Herbert on 55 different occasions and have found him to answer my questions and concerns with the utmost dignity and respect. I'm pleased that Gov. Herbert welcomed the National Governors' Summer Meeting to Utah on the week of Pioneer Day. It was a great time to showcase Utah and to promote constructive dialogue among the nation's chief executives.

Gov. Herbert has been governor of Utah for a decade. Many changes have occurred and lots of important decisions remain. However, I'm thankful for Gov. Herbert's steady hand. He has laid the groundwork for a more prosperous and vibrant Utah for decades into the future. Gov. Herbert has governed Utah very well. His good record of service may never be beat.

James Marples

Provo