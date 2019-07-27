Carmen Rasmusen Herbert’s article in the July 17, Family Well-Being section “How a ‘Lehi Idol’ contestant taught me to face my fears” was especially touching. I suggest you read the heartwarming account of an encounter she had with a boy named Colby who was dressed in black with piercings who was deciding whether or not to go through with a “Lehi Idol” singing competition she was emceeing. He was hesitant — she was encouraging. He was fearful — she was in her “momma bear” mode.

After he sang, brought the house down, and won the competition, another judge told the young man that his favorite quote is, ”The two most important days of your life are the day you are born and the day you learn why.” People cared about Colby, and he in turn overcame his fears, did his best and won the competition. We need to open our eyes to the needs of people like Colby. The world would be a better place if people would just take note of a situation, be kind to others and help them find there place here on Earth. Thanks, Carmen.

Donna Denison

Midvale