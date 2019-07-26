For the first time in 25 years, the team from Utah has won the team competition at the Junior America’s Cup golf tournament, which was played this year at Blackhawk Golf Course in Edmonton, Canada.

The Utah team — consisting of Brandon Robinson, Tyson Shelly, Simon Kwon and Braxton Watts — finished at 4 over par in the 54-hole tournament and tied with San Diego, five strokes ahead of Southern California. It marked the first time in more than two decades that two teams have tied for the title in the tournament.

Robinson, of Centerville, led the way with rounds of 67, 70 and 73 to finish second in the individual competition, three shots behind Ian Siebers of Washington.

The competition — which includes four-golfer teams, under age 18 from 18 golf associations around the western United States, Canada and Mexico — has been played since 1972.