SALT LAKE CITY — Previous reports have indicated Henry Cavill’s time as Superman might be over, but the actor allegedly is still looking forward to “Man of Steel 2.”

ComicBook.com reports that Roger Roecken recently posted on Twitter that he met Cavill at San Diego Comic-Con, where they discussed Cavill’s future as Superman. Roecken provided photo evidence that he had met the actor before sharing rough details on their conversation.

He said he still wants to play superman. Wants a sequel to Man of Steel. Wants to explore how it effects someone with absolute power, so many stories to tell what makes him tick — Roger Roecken (@i6Hitman) July 24, 2019

According to Roecken, Cavill would want “Man of Steel 2” to explore Superman’s psyche and tell a story that “makes him tick.”

Cavill’s last appearance as Superman was in “Justice League” in 2017, but Superman most recently appeared in this year’s “Shazam!” According to the Hollywood Reporter, scheduling conflicts led to Cavill’s absence from the role, leading to speculation that the actor had been fired.

A few directors have also spoken publicly about helming a Superman film — Christopher McQuarrie, who worked with Cavill on “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” recently shared on Twitter that he had proposed a “Superman” sequel to Warner Bros. that would have tied into a “Green Lantern” movie, ComicBook.com reports.

However, it sounds like the plan fell through in the long run, and the director’s tweets have since been deleted.

“They never said no. They just never moved on it,” McQuarrie said. “This was just before 'Fallout' was released. And no, I would not reconsider. There’s too many other things I want to do.”

I also previously reported for Deseret News that director Matthew Vaughn (“Kingsman: The Secret Service”) recently told Polygon he had been under consideration to direct “Man of Steel 2,” but confirmed that Warner Bros. and DC had cancelled the movie.

Vaughn’s take on Superman would have been “uplifting, hopeful” and inspired by a 2008 proposal from Vaughn and writer Mark Millar for a Krypton-focused trilogy.