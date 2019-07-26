I watched the Mueller testimony and it seems to me that the emails from Hillary Clinton seem to be very involved in this report. Donald Trump was not in office at the time of this inquiry, but she was. If those in Congress want truth and openness, then I think these emails need to be made public. If there is anything there that is criminal or illegal, then she should be made accountable. President Trump, in my opinion, has been harassed, tormented and degraded. Let's get on with letting him do his job.

Sharon Olson

Salt Lake City