SALT LAKE CITY — Google has partnered up with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation to give away 100,000 Google Home Mini smart speakers to those with paralysis, according to an announcement from Google.

The announcement came in a blog post from Google written by Garrison Redd, an ambassador for the foundation.

Caretakers for those with paralysis can also receive free speakers.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the foundation’s website. There are two qualifications: You must either be living with a physical disability, mobility challenge or paralysis, or you must be a caregiver for someone with a physical disability, mobility challenge or paralysis.

Selected applicants will receive the $49 Google device for free, per 9to5 Google.

According to Variety, Google has made it clear that they’re pushing the Google Assistant as a tool for those with disabilities.

“It’s probably no accident that this increased social engagement comes at a time when Google and other tech giants are increasingly under scrutiny by federal regulators. Earlier this week, the Justice Department announced that it would investigate big tech-companies for anti-competitive behavior,” according to Variety.