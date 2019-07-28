SALT LAKE CITY — Reality TV star Whitney Way Thore isn’t here for the compliments about her weight loss.

Thore — who stars on “My Big Fat Fabulous Life,” a show about a dancer who gained 200 pounds after getting polycystic ovarian syndrome — shared an Instagram post that she didn’t love the comments she received for losing weight.

“I’ve been reading my comments and a large majority of them are people congratulating me for losing some amount of weight that you have perceived that I’ve lost,” she said in the post, according to USA Today. “It’s just not something I will ever feel comfortable saying ‘Thank you’ for.”

“If you’re inspired by me, that’s wonderful, I’m glad. But I hope that’s because I’m a woman who learned to love herself no matter what size she is.”

“Reminder: your value does not increase if your weight decreases. You can implement healthy behaviors as a fat person or a thin person independent of weight.”