SALT LAKE CITY — A random mother ranted against “childless” couples at Disney World in a social media post that has gone viral.

The post was originally shared last September. But a Twitter account called Bad Decision Fairy revived the post to show off the mom’s angry rant last week, according to Fox News.

The Deseret News did not link to the entire post due to the profane language included in the original post.

In the post, the angry mother uses profanity and harsh language to scream at “childless couples” and “immature millennials.” She screams that the experience of Disneyland is wasted on those who don’t have children.

“DW is a FAMILY amusement park!” she wrote. “Yet these IMMATURE millennials THROW AWAY THEIR MONEY ON USELESS CRAP!!!! They have NO idea the JOY and HAPPINESS it is to MOTHERS WHO BUYS (sic) THEIR BABIES TREATS AND TOYS!!!!”

The mother writes that childless attendees will “never experience the exhaustion.”

Bad Decision Fairy wrote on Twitter that Disney probably is comfortable with childless people attending the park, Fox News reported.

“I’m sure Disney is really invested in getting rid of childless adults at the parks and that’s why they have so many golf courses, honeymoon-oriented resorts, bars, and upscale restaurants,” she wrote.

In the news: Earlier in July, a video of a violent and profanity-filled brawl at Disneyland went viral across the web, according to the Deseret News. The video shows disturbing footage of a family fighting at the theme park. Bystanders eventually intervened and stopped the fight.