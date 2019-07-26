SALT LAKE CITY — A Change.org petition calling for Halloween to be moved is still gaining attention one year later — and it may soon be sent to President Donald Trump.

Last year, thousands of people across the country signed a petition that called for Halloween to be moved from Oct. 31 to the final Saturday in October, according to the Deseret News.

Just days before Halloween last year, the petition had close to 8,000 signatures, according to the Deseret News. The petition now has 63,000 signatures as of Thursday evening.

The Halloween & Costume Association started the petition, saying the shift would give a ”safer, longer, stress-free celebration.”

And, according to USA Today, the petition wants to move the day for child safety reasons.

“Most of the reasons listed on the Halloween & Costume Association’s petition for the change focus on child safety. The petition cites a few issues like parents not accompanying children who are out trick-or-treating and kids not carrying flashlights,” according to USA Today.

And, according to Fortune, organizers of the petition “concede that a Saturday Halloween can be a longer one since kids won’t have to worry about school the next day.”

2019: Halloween will fall on a Thursday this year. If it landed on the last Saturday of October, it would land on Oct. 26.