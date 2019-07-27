SALT LAKE CITY — Kristen Bell wouldn’t call “Frozen 2” more adult than “Frozen” — but she did say the characters “grew up a little bit.”

Bell spoke with ComicBook.com while at San Diego Comic-Con about the Disney sequel. Few details are known about the film. And the “Frozen 2” trailers offer little detail about viewers should expect to see.

Here’s what Bell told ComicBook.com about the upcoming film.

“You know I can’t tell you anything, Disney is so tight-lipped about it. What can I say? I have seen parts of it, because when we record we see things, I haven’t seen the whole thing, but I’ve obviously read the script. It is not ‘Episode II’ of ‘Frozen,’” Bell said.

“It is a story that we waited a long time so that it would reveal itself to the creators. What is the next progression in these characters’ lives that needs to be told? Not just like, ‘What’s another storyline we could do?’”

“It’ll still be appropriate for kids and kids will still love it, but these girls have grown up as well a little bit,” Bell said. “I think the original fans of ‘Frozen,’ who were little girls and now might not think it’s for them, will be pleasantly surprised.”

“Frozen 2” director Jennifer Lee told Variety in 2018 that the sequel will be “bigger, more epic” than “Frozen.”

Head of animation Beck Bresee and head of effects Marlon West said something similar, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s an evolution and an expansion of the story of ‘Frozen,’ and many of the questions raised in the first movie become the mysteries that our gang are trying to solve in this film,” Bresee said.

”(It’s) about two sisters trying to stay together while the world tries to tear them apart,” West said.