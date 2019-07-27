SALT LAKE CITY — An animated Disney classic may soon be remade into another live-action film, only this one's not approved by Disney.

It turns out a live-action reboot of the animated series “Recess” is in the works.

A pair of independent filmmakers from Vancouver are putting together a film based on the series, which focused on a group of kids at an elementary school.

The project is currently receiving donations on IndieGoGo, which lists the project as being a "fan film."

"As filmmakers, we want to explore a more grown-up version of the show — same characters, different issues. A live action, re-imagining of the gang in a high school setting tackling current issues like love, peer pressure, social media, identity, etc.," the IndieGoGo page reads.

The movie already has a cast, according to BuzzFeed. Benjamin Wadsworth will play T.J., Sean Depner will play Mikey and Louriza Tronco will play Spinelli.

And there's already a story, too.

"When Mikey gets his fragile heart broken by Ashley A, the gang (with TJ at the helm) try and cheer him up with treats at Kelso's corner store. On their quest to make Mikey smile again, they discover that something more sinister than a break-up is brewing at Third Street High," according to the IndieGoGo page.

Should it all work out, the “Recess” remake would be released for free online.