SALT LAKE CITY — Kylo Ren’s original lightsaber would have been much different than the cross-blade that we recognize today. And it would have told us something about his affiliation with the Force.

Early concept art in “The Art of Star Wars: The Force Awakens” shows an artistic drawing of the character Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) holding a double-bladed lightsaber that has one blue blade and one red blade.

Michael Ardnt, who was hired as the original screenwriter for “The Force Awakens,” wanted Kylo to have this blade since it would capture Ren’s light and dark side tendencies. Concept artist Erik Tiemens drew the original rendition.

And, according to ScreenRant, the double-bladed lightsaber would have played a role in the film’s conclusion:

“Because a lightsaber’s Kyber crystal ‘bleeds’ when wielded by a dark Jedi or Sith, the crystal (and blade) turns red. If the blue blade turned red at the moment that Kylo Ren stabbed Han Solo, it could have been the perfect way to show his commitment to the dark side. The transformation of the lightsaber blade would not only be an amazing visual, but it would also advanced the story in a fascinating, new way.”

Flashback: Back in 2015, Business Insider reported that coproduction designer Rick Carter came up with the idea of a lightsaber with two colors.