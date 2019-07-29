SALT LAKE CITY — CNN recently looked at the pay for a number CEOs from major companies — like Mattel, McDonald’s and Chipotle — and compared them to the median salaries of their employees.

Here’s a rundown of their findings:

Gap CEO Arthur Peck makes 3,566 times more than the company’s median employee. Peck made $20.8 million in 2018, while the median worker made $5,831.

Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz made $17 million in 2018. The median employee earned $5,489.

Align Technology CEO Joseph Hogan made $41.8 million in 2018. The median employee made $13,180.

Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol made $33.5 million in 2018. The median employee made $13,779.

Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber made $27.3 million in 2018. The median worker earned $11,137.

McDonald’s CEO Stephen Easterbrook made $15.9 million in 2018. The median worker made $7,473.

