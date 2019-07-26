SALT LAKE CITY — Southwest Airlines is saying goodbye to the Boeing 737 Max for the rest of the year, according to CNBC.

Southwest will drop the Boeing airplane from its schedules until Jan. 5, 2020, which is later than any other airline in the country.

The decision means that Southwestwill have to cancel a number of flights, which could create higher costs for other flights. The holiday season will likely see some of these higher fares, too, according to CNBC.

“Southwest’s measures and outlook show how airlines’ struggle with repeated delays to the planes’ return to service is getting worse, crimping their growth at a time of strong demand for air travel,” according to CNBC.

Other news: Southwest will also stop all operations out of Newark Liberty International Airport beginning Nov. 3. Currently, Southwest sends flights from Newark, New Jersey, to multiple cities, including Baltimore, Chicago, Denver and Phoenix, according to USA Today. However, Southwest has decided to limit its New York and New Jersey flights to LaGuardia Airport in Queens, according to USA Today.

The airline said the Newark flights have not been profitable enough to sustain operations. LaGuardia, though, has seen an increase in demand for Southwest flights.

According to CNN, the 125 Southwest employees who work at Newark will receive job offers at other airports. Customers who booked Southwest flights out of Newark will receive options for changing their flights, too.