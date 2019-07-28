SALT LAKE CITY — Chris Pratt revealed in a recent interview that he met his new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger at church.

“We met at church! There’s a lot of kismet, a lot of connections, but that is where we met,” Pratt told Extra in a new interview.

Flashback: Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first spotted together at a Father’s Day picnic back in 2018. The couple were often spotted together at church, according to People magazine.

In fact, The Huffington Post previously reported that the couple made headlines for kissing outside after a church date. Pratt’s son, Jack, was on the date with them.

Spirituality: An unnamed source previously told People magazine that Pratt was originally attracted to Schwarzenegger because of her spirituality.

“They’re very compatible and have a lot in common,” the unnamed source told People magazine. “Family is very important to both of them, as well as their spirituality.”