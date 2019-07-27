SALT LAKE CITY — Beyoncé recently talked about her struggle with getting into shape after the birth of her twins in a new YouTube video released Wednesday.

The video shows a behind-the-scenes moment from her 2018 Coachella performance. In the video, Beyoncé steps on a scale, calling it "every woman's nightmare," and sees her weight is 175 pounds.

“Long way to go,” she says. “Let’s get it.”

The video then details Beyoncé using a nutrition plan for 44 days to achieve her dietary goals.

“I’m back on the stage, after giving birth to twins,” Beyoncé said in the new video. “I was a woman that felt like my body was not mine.”

The video also shows her hitting the gym to help get into shape.

“It’s time to work, so I have to get in that zone,” she said. “It’s like a different head space. Me getting the weight off was so much easier than getting back in shape and my body feeling comfortable.”

Another scene shows Beyoncé having phone conversations with Marco Borges, who created the dietary plan for her.

“It’s a very big deal,” she says as she tries on a costume. “I’m getting there. I’m coming back, she’s coming back.”

According to USA Today, Beyoncé previously revealed in the Netflix “Homecoming” documentary that she weighed 218 pounds when her twin sons Sir and Rumi were born.