SANDY — The last time Utah Royals FC played the North Carolina Courage on May 19, Gaby Vincent received a baptism by fire.

The rookie center back out of Louisville had impressed coaches after trying out for URFC during the offseason enough to stick with the team, but actually playing in a game on the road against a Courage squad that won the National Women’s Soccer League title last season with an incredible offense was a different ballgame.

To boot, Vincent entered the contest after halftime due to an unforeseen circumstance, as the now-retired Sam Johnson suffered an injury and couldn’t keep playing.

Vincent acquitted herself well in the 1-1 draw, and got her first start in URFC’s next outing on May 25 against the Orlando Pride as Rachel Corsie left to represent Scotland at the World Cup in France. That started a streak of six straight games Vincent played 90-plus minutes.

With Corsie and United States Women’s National Team veteran Becky Sauerbrunn both back from France last weekend, Vincent didn’t play in a 2-2 draw against Portland Thorns FC, but earlier this week, she was signed to a full contract (she had officially been on the supplemental roster before), a signal that she’s in URFC’s long-term plans, at least to some degree.

“Congrats to Gabs, your growth has been excellent!,” URFC head coach Laura Harvey tweeted on Thursday night. “Such a pro already and will continue to improve with the attitude you have! Keep balling out.”

Vincent responded by tweeting, "Thanks Coach!!! And thank you for giving me a chance."

In related transactions, URFC moved forward Raisa Strom-Okimoto and goalkeeper Melissa Lowder to the supplemental roster after they had been World Cup replacement players.

Although Sauerbrunn and Corsie are ahead of Vincent on the depth chart at center back and thus it stands to reason Vincent won’t play a whole lot the rest of the season barring a problem, perhaps it’s fitting her first game on a full contract will be Saturday against North Carolina. This time, it’ll be at Rio Tinto Stadium.

The Courage started their 2019 title defense with just a 2-2-3 mark through their first seven games, but have returned to form in their last six contests, going 4-1-1 and now have eight World Cup players back, including the USWNT’s Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn, Sam Mewis and Jess McDonald.

Saturday’s matchup will be the lone time during the regular season a URFC game will be featured on ESPNews as part of the NWSL’s TV contract through the end of the season that was finalized at the end of the World Cup.