Here are five movies from various platforms that families may want to consider, as recommended by the Deseret News arts and entertainment department. Because not all are appropriate for younger children, age recommendations or ratings are included.

SALT LAKE CITY — With the hot temperatures outside, take a rest from the heat and head to your local theater for some summer movies. Here are five films for families to consider.

In theaters: 'The Lion King'

The Disney classic is a familiar story to many, but it is the CGI renderings of animals and landscapes where the movie excels. Josh Terry for the Deseret News gave the "visually staggering, beat-for-beat remake of the first movie" three stars out of four. He said the film "is a testament to the advances of technology" even though most people will feel like they've seen it before. The star-studded voice cast includes Donald Glover as an adult Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala and James Earl Jones returning to the role as Mufasa. The new live-action film features the music from the original — including the opening scene of Elton John's "Circle of Life" where Simba is presented to the animals — and has additions like Sir Elton's new song "Never Too Late" that plays over the film's end credits. Also new is Beyoncé's "Spirit." The live-action film is rated PG for sequences of violence and peril, and some thematic elements.

Marvel Studios "Spider-Man: Far From Home" (2019)

In theaters: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Following the aftermath of Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame," Tom Holland returns as the web-slinging superhero — this time under pressure to take on the mantle of Iron Man. All Peter Parker wants to do is vacation with his friends, so he ghosts Nick Fury. But Fury infiltrates the trip when monsters called Elementals threaten the Earth. Josh Terry for the Deseret News gave the film three stars out of four and said the film's "sharp and fun sense of humor, engaging action" with "twists and turns … keep things interesting." The film is rated PG-13 for sci-fi action violence, some language and brief suggestive comments.

In theaters: 'Toy Story 4'

Pixar's fourth installment in the beloved "Toy Story" series begins where the third ended. Andy is off to college and the toys now live with Bonnie. Cowgirl Jessie has been appointed sheriff, but that doesn't keep Woody from making sure things run smoothly for the toys and Bonnie. When Bonnie goes off to school, it is her newly crafted Forky who helps the little girl feel safe, and it's up to Woody to make sure the fragile, pronged, plastic toy stays put. Court Mann for the Deseret News gave the G-rated film three stars out of four.

In theaters: 'Aladdin'

Walt Disney Pictures "Aladdin" (2019)

Will Smith takes on the task of voicing Genie — a role made iconic by Robin Williams — in Disney's new live-action film based on the 1992 animated feature. The return to Agrabah includes the same players and a familiar storyline, with a beautiful new number by Jasmine who aspires to succeed her father as Sultan. Josh Terry for the Deseret News gave the PG-rated film three stars out of four and noted the Disney film has "lavish set pieces, musical numbers and impressive visual effects."

In theaters: 'The Secret Life of Pets 2'

Max is back in the sequel that answers the question of what pets do when their humans are away. The Illumination animated movie introduces a baby to the family of Katie and new husband Chuck, and offers a plethora of cute and funny moments, according to Josh Terry's Deseret News review. He gave the film two and a half stars out of four and said the PG-rated film is "packed with enough jokes, goofy animation and relatable 'my pet does that, too!' moments to paper over its flaws."