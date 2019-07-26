LOGAN, Utah — Under the direction of first-year head coach Gary Andersen, Utah State football will begin fall camp on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 2:45 p.m. All practices will be held on the USU practice field or on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.

During the five-week period, the Aggies will participate in 24 fall practice sessions, including its annual Family Football Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 17, on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium at 5 p.m. In all, nine practices will be open to the public this fall: Aug. 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 17. Furthermore, media interviews will be available upon request following any practice.

Practices on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 1-2, will have players in helmets, practice jerseys and shorts as part of the five-day acclimation period before adding shoulder pads for practices on Aug. 3 and Aug. 5. USU will then be in full pads on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Utah State returns nine starters (O-2, D-7) as part of 32 letterwinners (O-13, D-17, S-2), including two All-Americans and eight players that earned various all-Mountain West honors, from last year's team that ended the season ranked 21st in the final Amway Coaches poll and 22nd in the final Associated Press poll as it tied the school record for wins and best record with an 11-2 mark following its 52-13 win against North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl.

Utah State is picked to finish second in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West as voted on by media members who cover the league. Furthermore, junior quarterback Jordan Love was named the Conference’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while senior defensive end Tipa Galeai, senior cornerback DJ Williams, junior kickoff returner Savon Scarver and junior linebacker David Woodward joined Love on the preseason all-MW team.

Utah State will open the 2019 season on Friday, Aug. 30, on the ACC Network at Wake Forest at 6 p.m. (MT) and begin its home season the following weekend against Stony Brook on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m. Mountain West play begins for USU two weekends later at San Diego State on Saturday, Sept. 21, in a game that will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network and begin at 8:30 p.m. (MT).

2019 Utah State Football Fall Camp Dates

Thurs., Aug. 1 - 2:45 - 5:15 p.m. - (Open to public and media)

Fri., Aug. 2 - 2:45 - 5:15 p.m. - (Open to public and media)

Sat., Aug. 3 - 2:45 - 5:15 p.m. - (Open to public and media)

Mon., Aug. 5 - 2:45 - 5:15 p.m. - (Open to public and media)

Tues., Aug. 6 - 2:45 - 5:15 p.m. - (Open to public and media)

Wed., Aug. 7 - 2:45 - 5:15 p.m. - (Open to public and media)

Thur., Aug. 8 - 2:45 - 5:15 p.m. - (Open to public and media)

Fri., Aug. 9 - 2:45 - 5:15 p.m. - (Open to public and media)

Sat., Aug. 10 - (Closed)

Mon., Aug. 12 - (Closed)

Tues., Aug. 13 - (Closed)

Wed., Aug. 14 - (Closed)

Thur., Aug. 15 - (Closed)

Fri., Aug. 16 - (Closed)

Sat., Aug. 17 – 5 p.m. – Family Football Fun Day (Open to public and media)

Mon., Aug. 19 - (Closed)

Tues., Aug. 20 - (Closed)

Wed., Aug. 21 - (Closed)

Thur., Aug. 22 - (Closed)

Fri., Aug. 23 - (Closed)

Sat., Aug. 24 – (Closed)

Mon., Aug. 26 - (Closed)

Tues., Aug. 27 - (Closed)

Wed., Aug. 28 - (Closed)