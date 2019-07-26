PROVO — BYU basketball coach Mark Pope continued to add to his staff Friday by announcing the hiring of Nathan Bubes as the program's coordinator of strategy and analytics.

“Nate Bubes is 100 percent, unequivocally, without hyperbole, a total game changer for our program here at BYU,” Pope said in a statement. “As the new coordinator of strategy and analytics, he has already changed the way that we are capable of teaching, training and developing our players. Simply put, Nate is making BYU basketball one of the top technological programs in the country, giving our team an incredible advantage.”

Bubes' responsibilities include video operations and analytics. He'll oversee recruiting film, self-scouting, opponent scouting, postgame reports and recruiting data. His focus will be on the latest technology and performance science to help the basketball program.

Prior to arriving at BYU, Bubes was a coaching associate for the Los Angeles Lakers and helped coaches with film breakdown, player development and analytics. Previously, Bubes worked at Boston College under Jim Christian (2016-18).

As an undergraduate student at Boston College, Bubes was a student manager from 2012-16. He was also a baseball operations intern for the Washington Nationals for two summers in 2014 and 2015.

Bubes earned a bachelor of science from Boston College in operations management and English in 2016 and his MBA in 2018.