On Friday, 128 candidates from 47 countries took the oath of allegiance, becoming U.S. citizens at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City. The oath, which was administered by Laura McNeer, the Salt Lake field office director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The new U.S. citizens are originally from Argentina, Bhutan, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burma, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Eritrea, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Ghana, Guatemala, Haiti, India, Iraq, Iran, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Samoa, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Venezuela and Vietnam.