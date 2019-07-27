We value our constitutional rights in the United States, but people often have a misconception about the right to free speech. The First Amendment does protect us from the government punishing us because of what we say, but not so for companies and other private organizations.

So I wasn’t surprised this week to hear of three people losing their jobs because of something they posted on social media. I was sad.

The recent story out of Louisiana of two police officers fired because of a Facebook post is a little tricky. Gretna police officer Charlie Rispoli suggested in a post that U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, should be shot. The department fired him, as well as officer Angelo Varisco for “liking” the post. But if police officers are government employees, then shouldn’t they be protected by the First Amendment? Constitutional expert Lana Nott explained to CNN that in certain cases, courts have decided some comments police officers make could impact their ability to do their job.

Another person who lost a position because of social media comments this week is Miss Michigan 2019, Kathy Zhu. Zhu got a letter from the Miss World America organization stating that her social media accounts contained “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate content.” The organization stripped Zhu of her title. The Orlando Sentinel tracked down one of her since-deleted posts from last year on Twitter and Facebook. The post reads, “There’s a ‘try a hijab on’ booth at my college campus. So you’re telling me that it’s now just a fashion accessory and not a religious thing? Or are you just trying to get women used to being oppressed under Islam?”

After receiving the letter, Zhu posted a video on Twitter claiming people are discriminating against her for her conservative views.

I’m all for people expressing their views, whether conservative or otherwise. But we must find a way to do so without slamming other people and their way of life in the process.

I wrote earlier this month about Instagram now using artificial intelligence to watch for people about to post something hurtful. In these instances, the A.I. asks, “Are you sure you want to post this?” Initial testing found that’s all it took for some users to undo the comment in question and type something different.

It’s time we all incorporate that thoughtful pause into our own online lives.

As responsible digital citizens we should make sure we’re in the right state of mind before we comment, like or post. And don’t fall into the trap of “liking” everything someone throws up on their feed. Actually read the comment or the article first before clicking the thumbs up out of habit. None of us appreciates hateful or misinformed content on our feed, and we don’t want to inadvertently spread something that is unnecessarily divisive or inaccurate.

If you see something disrespectful, hurtful or otherwise inappropriate on social media, report it. On Facebook and Instagram, click on the three dots in the upper right hand side of the post to “give feedback” about it. For Twitter, click the arrow on the upper right hand side of the tweet to report it. You can always block or mute accounts too.

A sign in our local elementary school reads “Before you speak: THINK. T = Is it True? H = Is it Helpful? I = Is it Inspiring? N = Is it Necessary? K = Is it Kind?”

We could incorporate much of this idea into our thought process when posting on social media. I don’t believe we need to shy away from all debate online. But we can each do our part to ensure when we disagree with others or voice a concern on social media, that we do it with respect.

We should have healthy discussions online about ideas and positions. But we must find ways to communicate our views without disparaging others. And when you see someone express themselves in a way that makes you want to fire off a hateful comment, take a breath. We could all benefit from taking that thoughtful pause before we post.