In the readers forum on July 24, there was an article titled "Medicare for all" by Joan A. MacEachen where she naively says that "Medicare for all would cut hospital administrative costs — because there would be guaranteed stable funding to meet our health care needs." Just because there would be a single payer, namely the federal government, the administrative costs would increase because government-run programs are almost always less efficient and more expensive than private ones. Even if that were not true, where does she think the guaranteed stable funding would come from? It would come from us in higher taxes.

Like Deseret News columnist Jay Evensen, who experienced this type of medicine in Sweden, I experienced it in Great Britain as a young man. If you want long waits for routine care, one only needs to look to our neighbor to the north. No wonder those who can afford it cross the border to the United States for more timely care. Yes, there are challenges that need to be met, but 70% of Americans do not wish to abolish private insurance. Let's not be fooled that a single payer system is a good solution. It is an illusion.

Michael Stevens

Salt Lake City