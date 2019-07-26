SALT LAKE CITY — Costco is going digital.

Costco will now offer digital membership cards to its members, eliminating the need to comb through your wallet to find your card.

Setting up a digital membership card is really easy. Here are the steps.

Download the Costco app.

Open the app and log in to your Costco.com account.

Verify your membership.

“The Costco app now comes with a digital Costco card with a specialized QR code to scan every time you check out,” according to Yahoo.

Yes, but: You may still need your physical Costco card. According to USA Today, you’ll need it for purchasing Costco gas.

“The gas pumps aren’t currently set to read the Digital Membership Card, so your physical card will still be needed,” Costco said in an announcement posted to Instagram.