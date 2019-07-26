Warning: Major spoilers from “Avengers: Endgame” below.

SALT LAKE CITY — A deleted scene from “Avengers: Endgame” shows the Avengers honoring a fallen hero in one of the final moments of the films.

At the end of “Endgame,” the Avengers battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin), a cosmic villain bent on eliminating life as we know it from the universe. At the end of the film, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) dons a custom gauntlet filled with the Infinity Stones. He snaps his fingers, killing Thanos and wiping out Thanos’ army. But the power of the stones was too strong for Stark to handle, leading to his death.

In the theatrical version of “Avengers: Endgame,” the story shifts from Stark’s death to showing what happened in the heroes' lives after the Thanos Snap is reversed and Thanos is defeated.

The exclusive deleted scene from USA Today, however, picks up right after Stark’s death. Hawkeye/Ronin (Jeremy Renner), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) all take a knee. Other heroes, like Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Captain America (Chris Evans) follow. Gamora (Zoe Saldana) does not kneel since this version of the character wouldn’t know who Stark is at that moment.

“It’s a beautiful scene with moving performances, but we filmed it prior to Tony Stark’s funeral,” directors Joe and Anthony Russo told USA Today. “The funeral scene ultimately became a more resonant and emotional reflection on Tony’s death for us.”

Watch the scene below (via USA Today).