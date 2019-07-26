SANDY — In Real Salt Lake’s 17 trips to FC Dallas in franchise history, it has earned points on just four occasions and walked away with three points just once.

This Saturday would be a sublime time to try and steal points on what will surely be a hot and humid night in Texas (6 p.m., KMYU)

RSL currently sits in the seventh and final playoff spot heading into the weekend, two points behind sixth-place FC Dallas. Any result would be good to avoid falling further behind Dallas, especially with Houston and Portland right behind in the standings.

As if playing in Dallas in July isn’t hard enough, the two teams are coming in on vastly different types of rest. Real Salt Lake is on short rest following Wednesday’s Leagues Cup quarterfinal against Tigres at Rio Tinto Stadium, while FC Dallas has been off since last Saturday’s 2-0 road win at Sporting Kansas City.

Coach Mike Petke fielded a relatively strong lineup against Tigres midweek, as Albert Rusnak and Marcelo Silva were the only notable healthy players who rested. It will need to be a quick recovery for those RSL regulars this weekend, which was forefront on Petke’s mind following the Tigres loss.

“For me it’s now about what’s getting tired legs ready for a Western Conference game on Saturday in Dallas,” said Petke.

This will be the second meeting of the season between these two clubs, with FC Dallas prevailing 4-2 at Rio Tinto Stadium back on March 30. That loss was part of a four-game losing streak early in the season, which RSL has recovered nicely from.

FC Dallas’ style often presents problems for Real Salt Lake, but it’s a style that Petke said is somewhat similar to what Tigres played on Wednesday and that could benefit his team heading into the weekend.

Dallas is a possession-oriented team that Petke said likes to overload centrally, and quick ball movement from RSL will be critical to avoid being under pressure all game.

Even though RSL is only 2-7-2 on the road this season, over its last six league matches it has put together a 3-1-2 record, helping it remain in the middle of the playoff chase.

Dallas has been strong at home as always this season, owning a 6-1-4 record with that lone loss coming to the New York Red Bulls on May 11.

Expect a very conservative approach from a tired Real Salt Lake squad on Saturday in a game it will have to grind away for 90 minutes in hopes of earning points.