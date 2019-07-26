Note: Pleasant Grove finished with an 8-5 overall record in 2018 and was fourth in Region 4 with a 1-3 record. It lost to Lone Peak 29-0 in the 6A semifinals.

Pleasant Grove 2018 Offensive and Defensive Stats

PLEASANT GROVE — Pleasant Grove sports programs have seen a lot of recent success with the football team not all that far behind. Last season saw the Vikings advance clear to the 6A semifinal round which breeds good confidence heading into 2019 despite the loss of several key starters.

"It helps us in that kids can now see how it's done and know that it's capable here," said Pleasant Grove coach Mark Wootton. "It's going to be tough getting back there, but we have some good players coming up and we'll see how it all develops."

Several players Wootton is looking to develop played on last year's state champion baseball team along with the basketball team that reached the 6A state championship game.

"Having kids from programs that are used to winning helps," Wootton said. "So I've gone about recruiting a lot of kids from the basketball and baseball teams and feel they can really help us. I've told the kids I won't recruit outside of our program, so you just look at what you have here and man, there's a lot of great athletes."

Those new athletes will have some work cut out having to replace standouts such as quarterback Jake Jensen and receiver Dayne Christiansen among several others, but such a prospect isn't unusual and is something Wootton has dealt with effectively in the past.

"We obviously play in a tough region — probably the toughest region in the state, so you have to be ready," Wootton said. "But we like how our guys have worked and feel we've established a system here that kids know they can be successful in. I'm as interested as anyone to see how it all comes together."

Team at a glance

Coach: Mark Wootton

Wootton's comments on new UHSAA RPI: “It's going to make a big difference, especially down here where there's obviously a lot of really tough teams. Just take Westlake, which has been a real quality team, but hasn't had a great chance just because of the region they play in. It will help out with programs like that, definitely.”

Team Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Mark Wootton

2018 offensive production: 29.7 ppg (6th in 6A)

— 4 returning starters

— Spread/pro offense

Key offensive returning starters

— Caleb Campbell (QB): Campbell has big shoes to fill with the graduation of Jake Jensen, but coaches feel confident about his ability. Campbell has started for the Vikings due to Jensen being hurt which should aid his transition to a full-time starter.

— Wyatt Dawe (C): The Dawe name has become synonymous with great line play at Pleasant Grove, with Wyatt looking to follow in the footsteps of his brothers Parker Dawe and Zac Dawe, both of whom went on to play for BYU.

Returning offensive starters

— Caleb Campbell (QB)

— Wyatt Dawe (C)

— Rex Connors (RB)

— Porter Connors (TE)

Offensive newcomers to watch

— Jaedyn Maldonado (WR)

— Phil Boban (OL)

Coach Wootton's comments on new quarterback Caleb Campbell:

"Caleb isn't as big as Jake Jensen was, but he's really quick and just a really tough kid. He can take a hit and like I said, he comes in having started two games for us last year when Jake was hurt and won one of those."

Coach Wootton's comments on Rex and Porter Connors:

"We love having those twins in our program. Both are hard workers and we expect a lot production from both of them. They should help us out a lot."

Coach Wootton's comments on the loss of key seniors:

"It hurts us having to replace so many starters on what was a real productive offense for us last year, but we like how kids have been working and coming together. We just need to be consistent, move the ball and not make many mistakes."

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

So much rides on the play of quarterback for most teams and it's absolutely the same for the Vikings. Campbell has his work cut out having to replace a player like Jake Jensen with less experienced playmakers around him. Better offensive line play is also something Pleasant Grove needs to show forth in order to let Campbell operate effectively along with the running backs.

Pleasant Grove defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Steve Brady

2018 defensive production: 21.1 ppg (8th in 6A)

— 7 returning starters

— 3-4

Key defensive returners

— Jaedyn Maldonado (CB): Maldonado had 33 tackles and two interceptions a year ago and is one of the Vikings' defensive leaders heading into this season.

— Spencer Tauteoli (LB): Tauteoli has been starting since he was a freshman and had 54 tackles a year ago.

Returning defensive starters

— Rex Connors (SS)

— Jaedyn Maldonado (CB)

— Derek Ray (DB)

— Matthew Smith (CB)

— Spencer Tauteoli (LB)

— Porter Connors (LB)

— Phil Boban (DL)

Coach Wootton's comments on the strength of his defense:

"They're used to playing together and we return a lot of guys who have started. So we expect the defense to perhaps lead us this year and to be a real solid unit."

Coach Wootton's comments on the linebackers:

"Spencer Tauteoli is a real talented player who is just getting better and better and Porter Connors is someone we've really depended on. We like our linebackers."

Coach Wootton's comments on his defensive backs:

"We may have the most experience returning in our secondary. Jaedyn Maldonado has been a real good player for us and we add some talented guys with some experienced guys, so we should be real good there."

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

Should Pleasant Grove prove healthy then the defense could prove to be one of the top units in 6A. Returning key players in every position group is a big key and the Vikings should improve on their relatively good defensive stats from a year ago.

Bottom line

Pleasant Grove should present another solid team for 2019 albeit in a brutal Region 4 which loses Bingham, but adds 5A powerhouse programs Corner Canyon and Skyridge. Look for the Vikings to be in most games they play due to what looks to be a stellar defense although scoring points may prove hard to come by.

Coaches preseason Region 4 straw poll: Fifth

Deseret News Region 4 prediction: Fifth

Key region game: at Skyridge, Sept. 27 (week 7)

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — RIVERTON, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — at Maple Mountain, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — at Jordan, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — at Viewmont, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — MADISON, IDAHO, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — CORNER CANYON, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Skyridge, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at American Fork, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 — WESTLAKE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 — LONE PEAK, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Pleasant Grove

All-time record: 396-389-11 (78 years)

Region championships: 14 (1955, 1956, 1957, 1973 co, 1982 co, 1986 co, 1988 co, 1993 co, 1994, 1998, 2006, 2007 co, 2008, 2013 co)

Playoff appearances: 35

Current playoff appearance streak: 4 (2015-2018)

All-time playoff record: 32-32

State championships: 3 (1955, 1956, 1993)

State championship record: 3-2

Most played rivalry: 84 meetings with American Fork dating back to 1931. American Fork leads 52-30-2.

Felt’s Factoids: PG took part in the longest game in state history, a seven-overtime contest in 1982. Provo ended up beating Pleasant Grove 51-44. ... Viking Bridger Anderson holds the Utah record for interceptions returned for TDs in a game with three in 1999 against Springville. … Viking Styler Munson is the latest Utah prep gridder to snare five TD receptions in a game. He achieved the state-record tying feat (with two others) in 2012… Bridger Anderson is the only player to return three interceptions for touchdowns in a game (1999).

Last 5

2018 — 8-5 (1-3 in Region 4 – 6A Semifinals)

2017 — 4-8 (1-3 in Region 4 – 6A Quarterfinals)

2016 — 6-5 (4-2 in Region 4 – 5A First round)

2015 — 7-5 (4-2 in Region 4 – 5A Quarterfinals)

2014 — 5-5 (2-4 in Region 4 – Missed playoffs)

Pleasant Grove coaching history

2016-current — Mark Wootton (20-18)

2012-2015 — Les Hamilton (28-17)

2004-2011 — Dale Sampson (48-44)

1987-2003 — Bill Mikelson (89-83)

1980-1986 — Doug Bluth (46-26)

1976-1979 — Bill Kelly (17-21)

1971-1975 — Paul Gillespie (32-17)

1967-1970 — Unknown (15-22)

1966 — Ron Nielson (4-5)

1962-1965 — Gordon Osborne (18-15-3)

1957-1961 — Unknown (18-22-2)

1955-1956 — Ned Alger (22-0)

1953-1954 — Gil Meier (5-9-2)

1952 — Mr. Shifrer (0-7)

1943-1951 — Unknown (25-39)

1937-1942 — Earl "Duke" Giles (8-26-1)

1936 — Elroy West (0-4)

1908-1935 — Unknown (3-14-3)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2018 — Dayne Christiansen, RB

2018 — Keegan Wilkinson, OL

2015 — Malik Overstreet (WR)

2015 — Walker Wolfgramm (OL)

2014 — Demetrius Davis, OL

2013 — Zac Dawe, DL

2011 — Brandon Fanaika, OL

2010 — Austin Heder LB

2009 — Joe Kruger, DL

2009 — Dallas Lloyd, Specialist

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.