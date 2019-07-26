Robert Mueller this week in his testimony made very clear that Russia tried to interfere with the U.S. elections in 2016 and it continues to try to interfere.

There is an excellent TED Talk by Carole Cadwalladr — “Social Media is a Threat to Democracy.” In the talk she explains how Russia targeted selected voters in the U.K. to influence their voting to leave the EU. The same techniques of directing misinformation to targeted voters in certain counties in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin was likely used. (This is why Paul Manafort giving Russia polling data on Americans is so concerning.) No one else saw these targeted posts on Facebook. These posts were not archived but could have influenced our elections. This technique could be used by Russia and others in future elections.

Whether you are a Republican or a Democrat you should be concerned about protecting our elections, which are the bedrock of our democracies worldwide. You should be concerned that Mitch McConnell is not allowing legislation protecting our elections to even be voted on in the Senate.

Please contact your representatives and demand that we must proceed now with legislation to protect our elections.

Mark Rothacher

Salt Lake City