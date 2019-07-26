Top stories this week ranged from the Mueller testimony and budget deal to the record-breaking heat wave in Europe.

On Wednesday, former special counsel Robert Mueller appeared before two congressional committees.

Joel Pett

While there were no viral moments or revelations, Mueller again emphasized the concern of Russian interference in elections.

Drew Sheneman

Joey Weatherford

Republicans and Democrats have sparred over Mueller's initial conclusions, but the latest hearing seems to have failed at giving either side an edge. The testimony doesn't give any more reason for impeachment of President Trump, nor did it completely exonerate him, either.

Post-testimony, both Republicans and Democrats haven't come away with much more than they started with.

Dana Summers

Phil Hands

The House passed a budget dealThursday that would raise spending hundreds of billions of dollars over current caps.

Phil Hands

Many are concerned about allowing the government to continue to borrow money to cover its debts and are concerned about the growth of the federal deficit.

Read more: 'Congress won't acknowledge the deficit-sized elephant in the room'

Lisa Benson

In the U.K., former London mayor Boris Johnson became the country's new prime minister Tuesday.

Johnson takes leadership amid deep crisis in Britain. His Conservative party barely holds majority, and he faces the challenge of trying to pass Brexit.

Drew Sheneman

Dana Summers

The 2020 presidential election continues to pepper the news.

The issue of raising the minimum wage and health care were major points this week, with criticism toward Bernie Sanders' $15 an hour minimum wage and Joe Biden's approach on health care.

Lisa Benson

Joey Weatherford

Also this week, updates on the Area 51 raid event continue and Europe faces a record-breaking heat wave.

Dana Summers