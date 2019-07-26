Top stories this week ranged from the Mueller testimony and budget deal to the record-breaking heat wave in Europe.
On Wednesday, former special counsel Robert Mueller appeared before two congressional committees.
While there were no viral moments or revelations, Mueller again emphasized the concern of Russian interference in elections.
Republicans and Democrats have sparred over Mueller's initial conclusions, but the latest hearing seems to have failed at giving either side an edge. The testimony doesn't give any more reason for impeachment of President Trump, nor did it completely exonerate him, either.
Post-testimony, both Republicans and Democrats haven't come away with much more than they started with.
The House passed a budget dealThursday that would raise spending hundreds of billions of dollars over current caps.
Many are concerned about allowing the government to continue to borrow money to cover its debts and are concerned about the growth of the federal deficit.
Read more: 'Congress won't acknowledge the deficit-sized elephant in the room'
In the U.K., former London mayor Boris Johnson became the country's new prime minister Tuesday.
Johnson takes leadership amid deep crisis in Britain. His Conservative party barely holds majority, and he faces the challenge of trying to pass Brexit.
The 2020 presidential election continues to pepper the news.
The issue of raising the minimum wage and health care were major points this week, with criticism toward Bernie Sanders' $15 an hour minimum wage and Joe Biden's approach on health care.