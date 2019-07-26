PROVO — A Provo middle school teacher was charged Friday with sending pictures of nude women to a teenage girl.

Jefferson Hendricks Hall, 38, of American Fork, is charged in 4th District Court with two counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor.

Hall, who taught honors math in seventh grade last year at Centennial Middle School in Provo, "exchanged text messages and pictures that were sexual in nature" with a 16-year-old girl, according to charging documents.

At least two pictures included adult women with tattoos not wearing clothing, according to the charges, and "there were also numerous text messages between Hall … and the teenager that were of a sexual nature."

The girl also told authorities that she had a sleepover at Hall's house with his daughter in the fall of 2018, and Hall provided her with alcohol, the charges state.

Hall has been with the Provo School District for five years. He was scheduled to teach at Timpview High School during the upcoming school year. The district placed Hall on administrative leave pending the outcome of his legal proceedings.