SALT LAKE CITY – Here’s a look at the news for July 26.
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney opposes the bipartisan budget deal President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reached. Here’s why
How Utah’s example led other states to address pornography and where the fight is headed
Cindy McCain mum on Trump but praises Utah Sen. Mitt Romney as needed ‘moderate voice’
Utah’s goal is beyond just winning the Pac-12 South again
BYU gets a shoutout in the ‘Stranger Things 3’ ‘Neverending Story’ scene
Watch: NAACP leader who introduced President Nelson explains the ‘wow moment’ he had
A look ahead to your weekend:
- Theater review: Sundance Resort’s ‘Mamma Mia!’ will get you on your feet
- Movie review: Thoughtful ‘Fighting Preacher’ explores an untapped angle of Latter-day Saint history
- Here are Disney’s 12 live-action remakes ranked, plus a look at what ones are on the way
- Movie review: Sundance’s ‘The Farewell’ is one of the best movies you’ll see this year
- Your Weekend: At Hogle Zoo’s annual Ice Block Day, the animals play it cool
A look at our most-read stories:
- ‘We have our own set of problems’: Merrill and Justin Osmond on hearing loss, depression and anxiety in new podcast
- Every live-action Disney remake ranked from best to worst
- Brad Rock: BYU’s Nick Emery and the unreal expectations placed upon athletes
- BYU football: Several factors indicate greater wideout production for the Cougars this season
- Is there a link between unethical behavior at work, pornography consumption? Here’s what new study from BYU suggests
News from the U.S. and world: