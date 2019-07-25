Grace Summerhays couldn't quite match her brother's accomplishment of the previous week and fell in the round of 16 at the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

Summerhays, who is from Scottsdale, Arizona, but lives in Utah during the summer, was trying to match the feat of her brother, Preston, who won the U.S. Boys’ Junior Amateur a week earlier in Ohio.

Summerhays, who just turned 15 earlier this month, defeated Sarah Arnold 5 and 4 in Wednesday’s first round and then came back to beat No. 10 seed Erika Smith in Thursday morning’s second round. However, she fell behind early to China’s Lei Ye, the No. 7 seed, and lost 6 and 5 Thursday afternoon.

Of the eight quarterfinalists in the Girls Amateur, six, including Ye, are 18 years old, one is 17 and one is 16.

Summerhays will play at next week’s Utah Women’s Amateur in Logan, which begins Monday.