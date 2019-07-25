HERRIMAN — Several school buildings in Herriman, including two seminaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, were vandalized with racist graffiti sometime late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, police said.

The graffiti at Herriman High School and Copper Mountain Middle School was discovered Thursday morning, according to a lieutenant with the Herriman Police Department. The lieutenant described the graffiti as racist and "extremely vulgar."

The vandals drew with black spray paint on multiple sites around the campuses, including the tennis court and softball facilities at Herriman High School, portable buildings behind the high school, a seminary building adjacent to the high school, and another church that serves as a seminary building for the middle school.

The graffiti included racial slurs, swastikas, and a pentagram symbol, the lieutenant said. The pentagram was drawn on one of the seminary buildings.

Police believe the vandalism took place sometime Wednesday night or Thursday morning, the lieutenant said. Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance camera footage from the schools and nearby businesses.

The lieutenant said the police department is taking the vandalism "very seriously" and plans to investigate it fully.