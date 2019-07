It is with great sadness that I read about Jerry Sloan and his illness. My husband just passed away three weeks ago with the same illness. He was 78.

I wish I had a statue of him for the bravery he showed. This is a very ugly disease.

I am a No. 1 Jazz fan. They are a great caring organization. Please see that Jerry Sloan is honored with a statue next to Stockton and Malone.

My thoughts and prayers are with you, Tammy.

Connie Conder

American Fork