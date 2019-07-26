SALT LAKE CITY — By week’s end, every NFL team will be in training camp.

That means we're one step closer to the start of the 2019 season, which kicks off the 100th NFL season Sept. 5 when Green Bay visits Chicago.

Between now and then, training camp, preseason games and breaking news will dominate the league's headlines.

Here's a look at seven burning questions concerning players with Utah ties to keep an eye on as the regular season approaches.

Will Andy Reid finally win the big one?

Reid is a fixture in the NFL coaching world: the former BYU player and graduate assistant is heading into his 21st season as an NFL head coach and seventh with the Kansas City Chiefs. He's led his team to the postseason 14 times and has a career win percentage of .600 (207-138-1).

Reid earned a Super Bowl ring as an assistant coach with the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXI — serving under another former Cougar, Mike Holmgren. Reid still is searching for his own championship ring as a coach, though. Last year, he passed Marty Schottenheimer to become the NFL head coach with the most career victories who has not won a championship.

He led Philadelphia to Super Bowl XXXIX, where the Eagles lost to New England. Reid's teams have reached the conference championship game five other times, including last year's AFC title game when the Chiefs lost in overtime to the eventual NFL champion Patriots.

This year, Reid returns the league's reigning MVP, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Kansas City has revamped its defense. Could this be the year he breaks the streak?

Speaking of title games, will this be the year Eric Weddle makes a Super Bowl?

Phelan M. Ebenhack, AP AFC safety Eric Weddle, of the Baltimore Ravens, watches from the sideline during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. Weddle signed with the Los Angeles Rams during the offseason.

Weddle has put together an impressive resume during his 12-year NFL career: he’s a six-time Pro Bowl who made the All-Pro first team twice and second team three times while putting up 1,070 tackles, 29 interceptions and five defensive touchdowns playing for both the San Diego Chargers and Baltimore Ravens.

The veteran is on his third team in his pro career, joining the Los Angeles Rams this offseason. Will he finally get the chance to earn a ring? The former Utah safety made the AFC Championship Game as a rookie in 2007 with the Chargers — a loss to New England — but he’s never been on a team that’s been beyond the divisional round of the playoffs ever since.

The Rams could finally be that team that helps Weddle, who will start in the Los Angeles secondary, reach the Super Bowl. The Rams have 8-1 odds, according to SportsLine's R.J. White, to win this year’s Super Bowl — tied for third-best in the league and best in the NFC — after losing to the Patriots 13-3 in last year’s championship game.

What’s next for Taysom Hill?

Gerald Herbert, AP New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) works out during an NFL football practice in Metairie, La., Thursday, May 23, 2019.

The former BYU quarterback became a household name throughout the NFL world last season by becoming a jack of all trades for the Saints on offense and special teams.

Hill rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns on a 5.3 yards-per-carry average last season, lined up under center while at times moving out to tight end and wide receiver, had six tackles on special teams, converted several fourth downs on fake punts, returned kicks (with a long of 47 yards), blocked a punt … he even caught a touchdown pass from New Orleans All-Pro quarterback Drew Brees in the NFC Championship Game.

That spurred other teams to try and find their own version of Hill through the draft and rookie free agency this offseason.

So, what new ways will Saints coach Sean Payton to utilize Hill this season? This summer, Hill said that, while his ultimate goal is to be the eventual successor to Brees in New Orleans, he's focused on helping the Saints win in any way possible right now, according to WWL Radio's Michael Detillier.

Will one of the local rookies play a major role in 2019?

Elaine Thompson, AP Seattle Seahawks' Ugo Amadi, left, looks on as Marquise Blair runs past during an NFL football practice Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Renton, Wash.

There are 22 rookies with Utah ties currently on NFL rosters — 21 on the active roster and another on the reserve/non-football injury list. Nine of those were draft picks. Will any of them become an instant impact player in their first pro season?

Former BYU linebacker Fred Warner set the example to follow last year, starting every game for the San Francisco 49ers and finishing the year with 124 tackles, six pass deflections and a forced fumble. The year before that, former Utah offensive tackle Garett Bolles stepped in as a rookie and has started every game at left tackle for Denver in his two pro seasons.

The locals with perhaps the best chance to make an impact as a rookie include three defenders: Seattle drafted a pair of former Utes in safety Marquise Blair — he passed a physical Thursday after starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list with a hamstring injury — and linebacker Cody Barton, while Cleveland grabbed former BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki.

How about a pair of former Utah special teamers making a first-year impact? Punter Mitch Wishnowsky is in San Francisco now, while Matt Gay is battling for the starting kicker job in Tampa Bay.

How many locals will make the Week 1 active roster?

Nam Y. Huh, AP Chicago Bears tight end Dax Raymond catches a ball during NFL football practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

There are currently 75 locals on active rosters as teams head into training camp. Typically, anywhere from 40-45 Utah ties make the Week 1 active roster, with around another 6-10 making practice squads. This year, there is a heavy contingent of local rookies in the NFL while guys like Derrick Shelby, Zach Vigil and Donald Penn are among the nearly 20 local free agents who spent some time on an NFL roster in the past season.

Between now and the final weekend before the regular season starts — that’s when final cuts happen — players around the league will be trying to prove they deserve a spot on a team’s 53-man active regular-season roster. One name to watch through the training camp and preseason phase will be undrafted rookie Dax Raymond, the former Utah State tight end who signed with Chicago and made strong impressions with the Bears earlier this offseason.

Which locals could grow into full-time starters?

Seth Wenig, AP New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) scrambles as Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) moves in for the sack during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Last year, former Utah wide receiver Tim Patrick had to sweat out making the 53-man active roster before the regular season, but by the end of the year, he found himself starting for Denver as injuries impacted the Broncos’ receiver position. Patrick made the most of those opportunities, catching a team-leading 19 passes for 242 yards over the final four weeks.

“Playing those last couple games and having success,” Patrick told the Denver Post this week, “my confidence is through the roof right now.”

Former BYU cornerback Michael Davis also saw a significant jump in playing time for the Los Angeles Chargers in his second NFL season, as did former USU linebacker Kyler Fackrell with the Green Bay Packers. Injuries to other players contributed to their uptick in play.

Last year, Davis ended up starting nine game and finished the year with 43 tackles and eight pass deflections. Fackrell, meanwhile, stepped in and started seven games for Green Bay and had a team-best 10.5 sacks and 42 tackles.

Time, and training camp, will tell if the trio will be able to turn those successes last season into even more opportunities as they head into 2019.

How will Utah ties like Nevin Lawson, Ezekiel Ansah and Eric Rowe acclimate to new environments?

Ted S. Warren, AP Seattle Seahawks defensive end Ezekiel Ansah catches a football, Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the team's NFL football training facility in Renton, Wash.

Lawson is gone from Detroit, where he was a starter, and signed with Oakland in free agency. Ansah left Detroit, too, and landed in Seattle. Rowe now calls Miami his NFL home. With their former teams, each defender made significant contributions but became expandable in free agency, for a variety of reasons.

Lawson, a USU product, started nearly every game over the past three seasons for Detroit and will be in the mix for a starting position at cornerback with the Raiders.

The Lions moved on from Ansah, the former No. 5 overall draft pick in 2013 out of BYU, after injuries continued to plague his career. The defensive end is coming off a shoulder injury that may keep him from starting the year on the active roster.

Rowe, meanwhile, won a pair of Super Bowl rings with New England — he missed a good portion of the 2018 season with a groin injury — before joining the Dolphins as a free agent. He has 17 career starts in four seasons and will be in contention to start opposite Xavien Howard for the Dolphins at cornerback.

How each of these players adapts to their new surroundings will be something to monitor as the season nears.