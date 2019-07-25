OREM — Head Utah Valley University women's golf coach Sue Nyhus has announced the addition of 11-time conference coach of the year Jackie Booth as an assistant coach on her staff. Booth comes to Utah Valley after a successful coaching career at both New Mexico State University and the University of New Mexico.

"Jackie brings many years of winning coaching experience to the program," Nyhus said. "We have been friends for a long time and both of us are looking forward to coaching and mentoring the team to success together. We are going to support these student-athletes in their academic and athletic goals. Jackie looks great in green and I can't wait for the season to begin!"

A longtime NCAA Division I head women's golf coach, Booth brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Wolverine women's golf program as she's coached at the collegiate level for more than 35 years. The former NM State and New Mexico head coach has been named the conference coach of the year an astonishing 11 times (five times by the WAC, three by the Mountain West and three by the Big West). She has also been tabbed a two-time honoree of the renowned LPGA Teacher of the Year award as well as the WGCA's Gladys Palmer Meritorious Service Award recipient.

Booth has led her squads to a total of nine conference championships as well as a number of NCAA appearances. During her second stint as head coach at NM State, Booth most recently led her Aggies to four consecutive WAC Championships as well as four straight NCAA appearances (2013-17). She also previously won four Mountain West Conference titles while at New Mexico, as well as one Big West Conference title during her first stint at NM State in 1997.

She has also coached an impressive tally of 70 WGCA All-American Scholars, eight All-Americans and over 50 all-conference performers during her esteemed coaching career. Before retiring in 2017, Booth had been an NCAA Division I head coach for 25 consecutive seasons from 1992-2017 (15 years at NM State and 10 at UNM).

Booth was inducted into the US Bank/NM State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005 and into the Albuquerque Sports Hall of Fame in 1998 and again in 2005.

Before she became the head coach for NM State in 1992, Booth was the assistant coach for New Mexico State from 1982-92 and worked side-by-side with Paul Brilliant. During that time she helped Brilliant coach 10 different players to All-High Country honors and 15 different players to the Academic All-High Country team.

Booth played collegiate golf for Brigham Young University, where she received a bachelor of arts degree in 1978. She grew up in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and attended Las Cruces High School, where she was the first girl to letter in a boy's sport as she lettered on the high school boy's golf team.

Booth takes over former assistant Devin Dehlin's spot on Nyhus' staff.

"I want to thank Coach Devo for his years of distinguished service to the program. He was truly instrumental in our team's success over the past couple of years. I wish him the best in all of his future endeavors."