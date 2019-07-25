SALT LAKE CITY — “Stranger Things 3” has been out for three weeks now, and if you’ve made it to the end, you probably have a certain song stuck in your head.

Although the third season's tone is noticeably darker than the previous seasons, “Stranger Things 3” gives us one of the show’s silliest — and most delightful — moments: Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and his girlfriend Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) singing a duet of the theme from “The Neverending Story.”

YouTube reported that daily U.S. views of '80s pop singer Limahl’s original music video spiked 800% on July 6 — two days after Netflix released “Stranger Things 3,” according to Entertainment Weekly. Streams of the track on Spotify increased by about 825% on Sunday, July 7, compared to the previous Sunday before Netflix released the season.

Needless to say, the song is experiencing a resurgence thanks to “Stranger Things 3.” And the duet, which takes place in the final episode of the season, has been dubbed one of the best scenes from “Stranger Things 3.”

Dustin and Suzie are so cute singing the catchy song that it’s hard to pay attention to anything else. But Suzie’s bedroom in Salt Lake City is just one example of how the Duffer brothers — who pepper 1980s pop culture references throughout the show — pay close attention to the details.

In the first episode of the season we learn that Suzie, who Dustin met at summer camp, is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In the eighth and final episode of the season, we get a glimpse of Suzie’s room. On the wall above her bed, there’s a blue-and-white Brigham Young University pennant featuring a cougar’s face and the words “Brigham Young.” It’s a fleeting moment this reporter’s husband only noticed after watching the scene about seven times.

“Stranger Things 3” is set in July 1985 — not long after the BYU football team won the national title in 1984. The pennant doesn’t specifically reference that championship, which feels like a missed opportunity, but then again, Suzie doesn’t really seem like the football type.

YouTube screenshot On the wall above Suzie's bed, there’s a blue-and-white Brigham Young University pennant featuring a cougar’s face and the words “Brigham Young."

Aside from Suzie showing some BYU pride, other fun references from Suzie’s room include:

A poster for the 1979 film “The Muppet Movie” with the tagline, “More entertaining than humanly possible.”

Dustin's red, white and blue trucker cap from seasons one and two is on the dresser next to Suzie's bed — which explains why Dustin is wearing a new cap this season.

A “Wizard of Oz” poster.

Posters of the night sky and constellations.

The book “A Wizard of Earthsea” by Ursula K. Le Guin, first published in 1968.

The movie “The Neverending Story” was released July 20, 1984 — the film celebrated its 35th anniversary this month — so the Duffer brothers choosing to have Dustin and Suzie sing that theme song also marks attention to detail.

Now that you've watched “Stranger Things 3” and caught up with the world of Hawkins, Indiana, go back and revisit the season and pay attention to some of the smaller things. What sticks out to you?