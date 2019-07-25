ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University’s men’s basketball program finished the 2018-19 season ranked in the top-three nationally at the NCAA Division II level in home game attendance. This past season’s accomplishment also marked the 10th straight season overall that the Trailblazer program has closed a season ranked in the top-10 in the nation in home attendance.

The Trailblazers posted the third-highest total attendance number in the country at 34,882 fans in 15 home dates, which was also first in both the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and the NCAA South Central Region. In addition, DSU finished tied for second nationally (with Fort Hays State) in season attendance average at 2,325 fans per home game, behind only Northern (SD) State, which led the nation in both total attendance (51,526/14 games) and attendance average (3,680).

Since the 2008-09 season, Dixie State has been annually ranked in the top-15 in Division II in home attendance, including second-overall in 2012-13 and 2013-14, and third in the country in 2010-11 and 2011-12 campaigns. DSU was also ranked fourth-overall in 2016-17, fifth in 2014-15, sixth in 2015-16, ninth in 2009-10 and 2017-18, and 14th in 2008-09.

Dixie State also finished sixth among Utah’s eight NCAA member institutions in average attendance in 2018-19, behind Brigham Young (191,322/11,958 per game — 16 games), Utah (166,004/11,067 — 15 games), Utah State (104,709/6,981 — 15 games), Weber State (101,326/6,755 — 15 games) and Utah Valley (43,985/2,932 — 15 games). However, DSU did finish well ahead of both Southern Utah (30,830/2,055 — 15 games) and Westminster College (2,317/211 — 11 games).

Since becoming an NCAA Division II program in 2006-07, Dixie State has played to a 123-27 (.820) record inside the Burns Arena under head coach Jon Judkins, including an 11-4 mark this past season. The Trailblazers have posted eight 10-plus win seasons in 13 years of NCAA play, including a perfect 12-0 record in 2009-10, and an 11-1 mark in the 2014-15 campaign.

Dixie State wrapped up its 2018-19 regular season with an 18-9 overall record and finished in a tie for second place in the RMAC standings 16-6 in the program's debut season in the league. The Trailblazers also advanced to the quarterfinal round of the 2019 RMAC tournament.