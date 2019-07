BEAVER — A 14-year-old boy was killed in a car crash on state Route 21 on Thursday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to the scene around 3:20 p.m. The crash happened near mile marker 94, west of Beaver.

The driver of the car, a 17-year old boy, was flown to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

Additional details about the crash, including the name of the 14-year-old, has not yet been released.