The Rev. Amos Brown says he had a "wow moment" when reflecting upon two signature hymns used by the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco — "Lift Every Voice and Sing" — and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — "Come, Come, Ye Saints."

The Rev. Brown, pastor of the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco, explains in a new Church News video, "All is Well," how the two hymns tell the stories of people who "excel, achieve and remain loyal to their God."

On July 21, the Rev. Brown introduced President Russell M. Nelson at the NAACP convention in Detroit. The video shows him greeting President Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, and linking arms with the Latter-day Saint president.

"When I learned more about President Nelson's background, I saw some incredible similarities," the Rev. Brown said.

"It can be well in this nation when we lock arms, as I locked arms with President Nelson, not as black and white, not as Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or Baptist, but as children of God who are about loving everybody and bringing hope, happiness and good health to all of God's children.