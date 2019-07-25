FARMINGTON — A registered sex offender is under investigation in Davis County after police found him with a bag of girls' clothing, according to a search warrant.

A newly unsealed warrant filed in 2nd District Court lists Anthony Paul Bluemel, 34, of Tremonton, as a "non compliant, fugitive sex offender that has avoided justice since August 2018."

On July 5, deputies from the Davis County Sheriff's Office found Bluemel in a car parked at the Farmington Canyon trailhead, according to a Davis County Jail booking report. In addition to having an active statewide warrant out for his arrest, he was found in possession of drugs.

Bluemel was charged July 11 and on Tuesday was convicted of giving false ID to police and drug possession. He's scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 3.

When Bluemel was arrested, investigators also found some items that they are not sure where they came from.

"He was found with a bag containing used girls clothing consisting of torn panties, 2 bras and leggings. The sizes and designs on the clothes are consistent with an adolescent female," according to the warrant.

Latex gloves were also found in the bag, the warrant states.

"During an interview of Bluemel he admitted that there were similar items of female clothing in his place of residence. These items are reported by Bluemel to be in his bedroom closet in a black bag," according to the warrant. "Bluemel stated that he used these items for his own sexual gratification."

On Thursday, Davis County Sheriff Kelly Sparks said the investigation into Bluemel was still active, and because of that, could not release any other details.

In 2007, Bluemel pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted unlawful sexual activity with a minor. He was sentenced to one year in jail. In 2010 he was sentenced to one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison for felony drug possession, according to court records.

Bluemel has been convicted three times of failing to register as a sex offender, with his most recent conviction being in July 2018. Last week, he was sentenced to a year in jail for failing to comply with the conditions of his 2018 conviction, court records state.