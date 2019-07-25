SALT LAKE CITY — “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer has predicted the Super Bowl teams for 2020. If he’s correct, this year's Super Bowl 54 will look pretty similar to Super Bowl 53.

Holzhauer told NBC that he believes the New England Patriots will face the Los Angeles Rams in the 2020 Super Bowl, which would be an exact rematch of the 2019 Super Bowl.

The Patriots won the Super Bowl 13-3 back in February. However, Holzhauer did not give a prediction for the final score of the game or a predicted winner, according to Fox News.

Holzhauer warned fans not to believe the hype surrounding other teams that people think have a chance.

“If you’re looking to invest in a futures ticket, I would say that the big thing to avoid is look away from the teams that have all the hype surrounding them,” he said. “I can’t believe we live in a world where the Cleveland Browns are the most hyped team in the preseason. But I would say they’re probably the single worst bet to win the Super Bowl right now,” said Holzahuer.

Similar: According to CBS Sports, the New England Patriots have 6-1 odds to win the Super Bowl in 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs are right there with 6-1 odds, too. The Rams, meanwhile, have 8-1 odds, tying with the New Orleans Saints.

The Patriots ranked as the most-hated team in the NFL based on 2018 data, according to SB Nation. The Rams were tied for the ninth most-hated team that year along with the Bears, the Falcons, the Seahawks and the Steelers.