An unlicensed 16-year-old boy was critically injured and another man was injured when the boy crashed and rolled while traveling about 100 mph near Beaver on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

BEAVER — An unlicensed teenage boy was critically injured and another man also injured when the boy crashed while traveling nearly 100 mph, according to police.

About 4:40 a.m. Thursday, a 16-year-old was driving a Nissan Rogue south on I-15, about 11 miles south of Beaver, when he went off the road, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The 24-year-old passenger in the vehicle estimated to troopers that "they were traveling 100 miles per hour when the vehicle left the roadway," the UHP stated.

"The vehicle climbed the embankment and rolled as it contacted the freeway fence. The vehicle rolled several times," according to a statement from the UHP.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and sustained "severe, non-life threatening injuries," the UHP reported. The passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, received minor injuries,.

