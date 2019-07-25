SALT LAKE CITY — A California dad pleaded guilty to paying $250,000 in bribes so he could get his son into the University of Southern California as a fake volleyball recruit, according to USA Today.

Jeffrey Bizzack pleaded guilty on Wednesday. He is now the 23rd defendant to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal, which charged 51 different parents back in March. There are still 28 parents preparing for trial, USA Today reports.

Bizzack specifically pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Bizzack will face up to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors have recommended a nine-month sentence with a $75,000 penalty and 12 months of supervision after release. There could also be restitution and forfeiture involved but that remains unclear, according to USA Today.

Bizzack’s sentencing will be Oct. 30.

Bizzack joins Felicity Huffman as one of the parents to accept the charges in the case. Huffman previously admitted she paid $15,000 to have someone fix her daughter’s SAT scores so she could attend college, according to CBS.

Meanwhile, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are fighting the charges against them. Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters could be crew team recruits for the University of Southern California. The couple pleaded not guilty. Multiple reports indicate that Loughlin and Giannulli believe they have a shot in court of winning their trial.