SALT LAKE CITY — Lori Loughlin won’t play Lori Loughlin in a new Lifetime film that’s loosely based off her and the college admissions scandal, according to reports. Similarly, Felicity Huffman won’t play Felicity Huffman in the same movie.

Lifetime officially announced the new film “College Admissions Scandal” on Tuesday, which will focus on, well, a college admissions scandal, according to TV Line.

Read the full synopsis from Lifetime below:

“'College Admissions Scandal' will follow two wealthy mothers who share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best possible college. When charismatic college admissions consultant Rick Singer offers a side door into the prestigious institutions of their dreams, they willingly partake with visions of coveted acceptance letters in their heads. But when Singer cooperates with the FBI and pleads guilty, the mothers who risked everything for their kids must face the consequences of their crimes and the loss of trust and respect from their families.”

Per The Blast, Loughlin and Huffman won’t be considered for the roles of the two wealthy moms who help their teenage children get into college.

“Even though many would think Loughlin and Huffman would be a shoe-in, especially since they don’t have any projects lined up, sources close to production tell us the two women are not being considered for the starring roles,” according to The Blast.

The two characters in the film won’t be dramatized versions of Loughlin and Huffman, but they will be mothers with similar stories to the two famous actresses who were named among dozens of parents in the college admissions scandal earlier this year.

Flashback: Lifetime has previously released films that play off real-life events, including “The Unauthorized Beverly Hills, 90210 Story,” “The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story,” and “Unauthorized Full House Story,” according to BuzzFeed News.

Similar: TVLine reported that there’s a television series based on the college admissions scandal in the works, too. The series will likely air on Annapurna TV. According to the Deseret News, Annapurna TV optioned the rights to a book called “Accepted” by Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz, which will be about the college admissions scandal and is set to release this fall.