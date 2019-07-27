SALT LAKE CITY — The Orange County Register reported Wednesday that Disneyland’s top ride since Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened isn’t the Millennium Falcon ride as would be expected. Not even close.

Using data from Touring Plans, which looks at daily crowd sizes and wait times at theme parks nationwide, the OC Register found that the following rides have the highest amount of riders per day:

It’s a Small World (57,000)

Pirates of the Caribbean (55,000)

Big Thunder Mountain (35,000)

Hyperspace Mountain (31,000)

Indiana Jones Adventure (31,000)

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run (27,000)

Yes, but: As the OC Register notes, “Small World and Pirates are high-capacity people-eater rides that vacuum up visitors and often still manage to maintain relatively short wait times.” Meanwhile, Millennium Falcon:Smugglers Run is only filling 76% of its capacity.

Millions: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge recorded its 1 millionth rider on the Smugglers Run ride earlier this month, according to the Deseret News. Jonathan Ridgeway, 8, was honored for being the 1 millionth guest on the “Star Wars" ride.