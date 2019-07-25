SALT LAKE CITY — A woman who allegedly chained a man to a toilet for several days, assaulting him during that time, has been charged.

Michelle Maurie Borg, 35, whose address is listed as "unknown," was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

Earlier this month, a man was staying at Motel 6, 315 W. 3300 South, when Borg and others stopped by. Borg accused the man of stealing paperwork that belonged to her and "hit him in the mouth breaking one of his teeth," according to charging documents.

The man was then chained to a toilet with a bike chain and handcuffs, the charges state, and remained there for up to two days.

The man was then moved to a residence near 850 W. 300 North and was handcuffed to a chair for at least one more day, the charges state. At one point, Borg put a gun to the man's head and threatened to shoot him if he didn't start minding his own business, according to charging documents.

A man who helped Borg handcuff the victim and hold him hostage would give the victim food and water "but Borg would get angry" at him for doing it, the charges state. One day, while Borg was out of the house, the man took the handcuffs off the victim and let him go. The man immediately called police, the charge state.

Borg was allegedly in the motel room with the victim originally to set up printers to forge documents, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

She was arrested on July 20. Borg also has an extraditable warrant out for her arrest in Idaho for undisclosed charges.