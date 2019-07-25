SALT LAKE CITY — The Deseret News Marathon happened Wednesday morning, and the Deseret News’ own staff decided to try it out.

The event, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year, included four different races — the marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K.

The video below comes from Erica Evans, Valerie Johnson and yours truly (you may remember I tackled the Marvel movie marathon and a Toy Story marathon).

And, yeah, OK, sure, we only did the 5K and the 10K. But, still.

The Deseret News also spoke with a number of other runners to find out why they decided to run in the race.

Watch us struggle, celebrate and sweat in the video below.