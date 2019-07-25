SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, announced Thursday he opposes the bipartisan federal budget deal reached by President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, warning it "perpetuates fiscal recklessness."

A number of conservatives are balking at the deal, which would head off another government shutdown and avoid a looming default on payments on the country's debt, despite a push Thursday by the president.

Trump tweeted earlier in the day that "House Republicans should support the TWO YEAR BUDGET AGREEMENT which greatly helps our Military and our Vets. I am totally with you!"

The House is expected to vote on the deal Thursday.

Romney, the first member of Utah's congressional delegation to weigh in on the deal, said in a statement he can't back it because it adds trillions of dollars to the national debt, currently at $22 trillion.

"When I ran for Senate, I promised the people of Utah I would oppose irresponsible spending that adds to our national debt and burdens future generations," he said of lifting the debt limit for two years and capping spending at $1 trillion-plus annually.

"This deal unfortunately perpetuates fiscal recklessness by adding another $2 trillion to the debt, and I cannot support it," he said, calling on Washington to "repair our fiscal foundation and set a course to a balanced budget" instead.

Utah's junior senator pointed out that the state "balances its budget every year, and while it may not be in fashion in Washington, we still care deeply about fiscal responsiblity."